Gold slips 0.6% amid U.S.-Iran tensions to $4,680 per ounce

U.S.-Iran tensions raise inflation risks

With nearly 20% of the world's oil supply affected by the conflict and President Trump calling off diplomatic visits, oil prices are rising and inflation risks are climbing.

This could push central banks to keep or even raise interest rates, which usually isn't great news for gold prices.

Market experts say things feel uncertain right now; Gold is "in technical no-man's-land," Nicky Shiels puts it in a note.

Investors are also keeping an eye on changes at the Federal Reserve that could shape what happens next.