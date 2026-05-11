Gold slips on inflation worries and stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks

Higher rates reduce gold demand

Tensions between the US and Iran are dragging on, especially after President Trump rejected Iran's latest peace response.

The conflict has squeezed oil supplies by disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route, pushing energy prices up and fueling inflation fears.

Higher interest rates make gold less attractive since it doesn't pay interest, so investors are now watching key inflation data for clues on what's next from the Fed.

Meanwhile, China's gold production also dipped in the first quarter of 2026 due to safety shutdowns at smelters.