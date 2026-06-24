Gold slips to $4,098 as US dollar hits 1-year high

Markets brace for 3 Fed hikes

Markets are bracing for three more Fed rate hikes this year, which could keep gold and silver under pressure since they don't pay interest like other assets.

India felt the ripple effect too: gold fell 3,000 rupees to 1.49 lakh rupees per 10gm on June 23, and silver slid 10,500 rupees to 2.35 lakh rupees per kilogram.

Investors are also watching for Thursday's US inflation data and keeping an eye on uncertain U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, both adding extra caution in the market right now.