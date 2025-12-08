Gold stays steady as Fed's big decision looms
Gold prices in India held firm at around ₹1,30,600 per 10gm on Monday, right before the US Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year.
Silver slipped a bit after last week's record high, mostly due to investors cashing in profits while supplies remain tight.
Why does this matter?
Gold and silver are classic safe bets when the economy feels shaky or interest rates might change.
With most people expecting the Fed to cut rates soon—and more cuts likely next year—gold is staying strong.
Silver had spiked thanks to supply shortages and high demand but is now cooling off as some investors take their gains.
What's behind these moves?
Silver's jump was fueled by supply crunches in places like London and China, plus steady industrial demand and lots of new money flowing into silver-focused ETFs.
Globally, gold prices have barely budged as everyone waits for signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and fresh US economic data that could shake things up for precious metals.