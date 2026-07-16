Gold steadies as US producer prices fall and oil rises

Gold prices didn't budge much on Thursday, thanks to the US posting its biggest drop in producer prices in over a year, hinting that inflation is finally slowing down.

But things aren't all calm: tensions in the Middle East have sent oil prices climbing, raising worries about higher energy costs and possible interest rate hikes.

Spot gold stayed at $4,056.59 per ounce, while US gold futures for August ticked up 0.3%.