Gold steadies at $4,454.68 as markets await US jobs report
Business
Gold prices stayed pretty much the same on Tuesday, with everyone waiting for fresh US jobs numbers and keeping an eye on rising tensions in the Middle East.
Spot gold hovered at $4,454.68 per ounce, while December futures edged up 0.5% to $4,503.70.
The upcoming job reports could influence whether the Federal Reserve decides to hike interest rates.
FedWatch shows 65% September hike odds
There's a 65% chance the Fed will raise rates this September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, and traders are watching labor stats closely after Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized sticking to that 2% inflation goal.
Meanwhile, gold's reputation as a safe bet is getting a boost thanks to geopolitical uncertainty, especially with President Trump warning of more strikes on Iran after recent attacks.