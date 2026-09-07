Gold steadies near $4,430 after US jobs boost Fed odds
Business
Gold prices are hanging around $4,430 per ounce after a recent dip, thanks to some surprisingly strong US job numbers.
With more people getting hired and unemployment staying steady, traders now see a 60% chance the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week.
A stronger US dollar is also making gold pricier for buyers outside the US.
Markets await consumer price data
Gold has been stuck in a tight range near $4,400 since bouncing back from its July low of $4,000.
Everyone's watching for new consumer price data coming soon: it could give clearer hints about what the Fed will do next.
Silver fell 0.1% and platinum was down.