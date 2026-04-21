Gold steady at $4,830 as US and Iran talks loom

VP Vance to Pakistan for talks

US Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for the peace talks, with Iran also sending a delegation.

Oil prices and US stocks dipped as everyone waits to see what happens next.

President Trump highlighted how crucial the current ceasefire is: it ends April 22.

Meanwhile, investors have their eyes on Kevin Warsh's Senate hearing; his views on monetary policy could shift how attractive gold looks if inflation keeps climbing.