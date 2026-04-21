Gold steady at $4,830 as US and Iran talks loom
Gold prices stayed pretty much flat on Tuesday, hovering around $4,830 an ounce.
Markets are watching closely as the US and Iran get ready for important peace talks: outcomes here could shape global energy supplies and inflation.
With tensions in the Middle East still high, central banks are treading carefully on interest rates, which also affects gold's appeal.
VP Vance to Pakistan for talks
US Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for the peace talks, with Iran also sending a delegation.
Oil prices and US stocks dipped as everyone waits to see what happens next.
President Trump highlighted how crucial the current ceasefire is: it ends April 22.
Meanwhile, investors have their eyes on Kevin Warsh's Senate hearing; his views on monetary policy could shift how attractive gold looks if inflation keeps climbing.