Goldman Sachs: AI demand to grow optical networking to $154B

Optical networking: $106B scale-up, $91B CPO

Optical networking uses light through fiber-optic cables, making it much faster than old-school copper wires.

This tech is key for powering advanced AI systems, which need speedy data transfers and low lag.

Most of the growth will come from scale-up networking (about $106 billion), and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) could represent $91 billion as it gets adopted in more networks.