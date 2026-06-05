Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE buys Billionbrains Garage Ventures stake
Business
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE has snapped up 1.13 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company behind popular investing app Groww, in a ₹210.4 crore block deal.
The shares were sold by early backer Friale Fund IV LLC at ₹185.50 each, a slight discount from the previous closing price.
Early investors exit after 6-month lock-in
This move follows a wave of early investors cashing out after their six-month lock-in ended; big names like Peak XV Partners and Y Combinator recently offloaded shares worth over ₹5,000 crore.
Launched in 2016, Groww has quickly become India's top stockbroking platform, boasting 1.3 crore active users, nearly 29% market share, and strong profits (₹686 crore) in Q4 FY26.