Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE buys Billionbrains Garage Ventures stake

Early investors exit after 6-month lock-in

This move follows a wave of early investors cashing out after their six-month lock-in ended; big names like Peak XV Partners and Y Combinator recently offloaded shares worth over ₹5,000 crore.

Launched in 2016, Groww has quickly become India's top stockbroking platform, boasting 1.3 crore active users, nearly 29% market share, and strong profits (₹686 crore) in Q4 FY26.