Goldman Sachs bans employees from financial and political prediction markets Business Jul 10, 2026

Goldman Sachs just told its employees they can't use prediction markets to bet on financial or political events anymore.

The move, announced July 9, 2026, is all about keeping things fair and avoiding conflicts of interest that could mess with the bank's business or reputation.

Anyone caught breaking the rule could face serious consequences: think losing your job and having to give up any profits made from those trades.