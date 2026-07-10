Goldman Sachs bans employees from financial and political prediction markets
Business
Goldman Sachs just told its employees they can't use prediction markets to bet on financial or political events anymore.
The move, announced July 9, 2026, is all about keeping things fair and avoiding conflicts of interest that could mess with the bank's business or reputation.
Anyone caught breaking the rule could face serious consequences: think losing your job and having to give up any profits made from those trades.
Sports and entertainment contracts allowed
But it's not a total ban: trading contracts tied to sports or entertainment events is still okay.
Goldman seems to be drawing a clear line: no betting where it could impact clients or markets, but some fun is still on the table for employees.