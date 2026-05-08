Goldman Sachs BDC NAV falls 3.7% to $12.17 after markdowns
Goldman Sachs BDC, a private credit fund, saw its net asset value per share fall by 3.7% in first quarter 2026, landing at $12.17 (down from $12.64).
The drop was mostly due to market changes causing unrealized losses and portfolio markdowns, not because borrowers stopped paying back their loans.
Goldman Sachs BDC nonaccruals hit 4.7%
Nonaccrual loans (basically, loans not being paid on time) rose to 4.7% of the portfolio, up from 2.8%, mostly from older loans made before March 2022.
On the bright side, the fund invested $46.5 million in new companies and got back over $180 million in loan repayments across two quarters, more than half of the first-quarter repayments were from those older deals.
They also announced a dividend of 32 cents per share and announced a new $75 million stock buyback program on May 6, 2026, aiming to give some value back to shareholders.