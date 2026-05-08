Goldman Sachs BDC sees troubled loans rise to 4.7%

Goldman fund falls 3.7% to $12.17

Two new companies, security software firm 3SI Security Systems and healthcare group One GI, were added to the troubled list in the first quarter.

The fund's value dropped by 3.7%, landing at $12.17 per share, but they're still paying out a 32-cent dividend.

Most of these problem loans actually happened before the current management took over in March 2022; Goldman says it is working on fixing things and believes private credit is still strong despite market uncertainty.