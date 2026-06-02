Goldman Sachs California conference draws 400+ executives, spotlights AI investment Business Jun 02, 2026

Goldman Sachs just wrapped up its annual finance conference in California, and the big buzz was all about artificial intelligence shaking up the industry.

More than 400 executives and 85 borrowers (think American Airlines Group Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Inc.) gathered at the Waldorf Astoria to talk shop.

Even with slow mergers and rising interest rates making things tricky, everyone seemed focused on pouring more money into AI infrastructure.