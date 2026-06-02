Goldman Sachs California conference draws 400+ executives, spotlights AI investment
Goldman Sachs just wrapped up its annual finance conference in California, and the big buzz was all about artificial intelligence shaking up the industry.
More than 400 executives and 85 borrowers (think American Airlines Group Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Inc.) gathered at the Waldorf Astoria to talk shop.
Even with slow mergers and rising interest rates making things tricky, everyone seemed focused on pouring more money into AI infrastructure.
Over $20B raised, Anthropic $36B deal
In just two months, more than $20 billion has been raised for AI projects through US junk bonds, with Apollo Global Management and Blackstone leading a massive $36 billion deal for Anthropic PBC.
Away from the AI spotlight, Caesars Entertainment's $5.7 billion buyout by Fertitta Entertainment stood out as a major move, hinting that while big deals are happening, midsize private equity activity is still pretty quiet, but there's hope for a broader market comeback.