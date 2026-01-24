Goldman Sachs CEO gets a $47 million payday—here's why
Goldman Sachs just gave its CEO, David Solomon, a 21% pay bump for 2025, bringing his total compensation to $47 million (up from $38 million in 2024).
His package mixes a $2 million base salary with hefty performance stock units and bonuses.
Big rewards after a big year
This raise isn't random—Goldman Sachs had its second-best year ever in 2025, pulling in $58.28 billion in revenue and posting strong profits.
Shareholders saw solid gains too, with returns jumping 57% and dividends going up by a third.
Out-earning the competition
Solomon now makes more than JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon ($43 million).
To keep top execs around, both Solomon and COO John Waldron scored restricted stock units worth $80 million each last year—set to vest over five years.
It's all part of staying ahead in the high-stakes world of big banks.