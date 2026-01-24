Goldman Sachs CEO gets a $47 million payday—here's why

This raise isn't random—Goldman Sachs had its second-best year ever in 2025, pulling in $58.28 billion in revenue and posting strong profits. Shareholders saw solid gains too, with returns jumping 57% and dividends going up by a third.

Out-earning the competition

Solomon now makes more than JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon ($43 million).

To keep top execs around, both Solomon and COO John Waldron scored restricted stock units worth $80 million each last year—set to vest over five years.

It's all part of staying ahead in the high-stakes world of big banks.