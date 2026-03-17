Goldman Sachs cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5% amid Iran war

Broader economic impact

Rising fuel costs are already hitting Indian industries hard; almost all engineering firms in Gujarat have shut down, and Maharashtra isn't far behind.

Remittances from Gulf countries, which account for about 40% of India's remittances, could be at risk and may decline if the conflict persists.

On top of that, inflation could accelerate toward about 6% from current low-single-digit levels (for example, around 2.2%), making everyday essentials more expensive and forcing the government to spend more on subsidies.

Plus, with one-fifth of India's exports tied up with the Middle East, ongoing uncertainty could make things even tougher for jobs and businesses back home.