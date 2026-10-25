Goldman Sachs cuts South Korea Kospi target to 9,000

The Kospi is feeling the heat from the sustainability of massive infrastructure spending and rising financing costs in the sector, making it one of the world's cheapest stock markets right now; its price-to-earnings ratio hasn't been this low since 2006.

But Goldman isn't all doom and gloom: it sees promise in sectors like power, industrials, and companies benefiting from domestic reflation or Korean popular culture.

It also thinks semiconductor stocks might be undervalued despite some bleak earnings forecasts ahead.