Goldman Sachs deploys AI agents to streamline operations

These AI agents can double-check trades against records and spot problems fast. For new clients, they run global KYC and anti-money laundering checks, cutting onboarding time by 30%. Plus, AI coding assistants are helping 12,000 developers work about 20% faster.

With banks potentially able to skip some outside software vendors

Goldman's tech chief Marco Argenti said he was impressed that the AI could reason through complex rules—not just code—which surprised his team.

With banks potentially able to skip some outside software vendors for accounting and compliance, enterprise software stocks have already taken a hit.