Goldman Sachs deploys AI agents to streamline operations
Goldman Sachs just started using smart AI agents—powered by Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6—to automate things like trade accounting, compliance checks, and onboarding new clients.
After six months of teaming up with Anthropic engineers, the bank hopes this move will make managing a portion of its $2.5 trillion in assets under supervision a lot smoother.
These AI agents can double-check trades against records and spot problems fast.
For new clients, they run global KYC and anti-money laundering checks, cutting onboarding time by 30%.
Plus, AI coding assistants are helping 12,000 developers work about 20% faster.
Goldman's tech chief Marco Argenti said he was impressed that the AI could reason through complex rules—not just code—which surprised his team.
With banks potentially able to skip some outside software vendors for accounting and compliance, enterprise software stocks have already taken a hit.