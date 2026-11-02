Goldman Sachs forecasts Bank of England 0.25% rise February 2027
Business
Goldman Sachs thinks the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 0.25% in February 2027, following another expected bump in November 2026.
This is mostly because energy prices are up and the UK economy's been a bit stronger than people thought.
Right now, markets are betting there's a 92% chance of that November increase.
Goldman Sachs sees 4.25% through mid-2027
The BoE will announce its next move on November 5, 2026.
Even with these hikes, Goldman Sachs expects rates to stay at 4.25% until at least mid-2027.
After that, rate cuts aren't likely until late 2027, eventually settling around 3.25%.
It's a cautious approach, similar to what the US and Europe are doing to keep inflation in check.