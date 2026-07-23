Goldman Sachs forecasts India's auto parts growth at 10% annually
Business
India's auto parts sector is set to grow fast, Goldman Sachs says it will hit a 10% annual growth rate from fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030.
What is fueling this? Manufacturers are moving into cool new areas like semiconductors, defense, aerospace, EVs, and even data centers.
All this is backed by more investment in precision tech and advanced manufacturing.
India's auto parts revenue $124.4bn
Revenue is expected to jump from $85.6 billion in fiscal 2026 to $124.4 billion by fiscal 2030, with profits growing even faster at 15% per year.
The push comes as India becomes a bigger player in global supply chains, thanks to its cost edge and focus on high-value markets like exports, electrification, defense, and consumer electronics.