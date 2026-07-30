Goldman Sachs: GenAI could reshape work in India next decade
Generative AI (GenAI) might change the way people work in India over the next decade, according to Goldman Sachs.
The report says GenAI could automate up to 17% of non-agricultural tasks, putting about 8% to 12% of jobs at risk.
On the flip side, it could actually make nearly half of all roles more interesting by freeing up workers to focus on more complex tasks.
Digital demand offsets IT job cuts
Routine tech jobs, like coding and software testing, are increasingly vulnerable to automation, but demand for digital engineering and AI skills is keeping the industry strong.
Even though some big IT companies cut jobs recently, the broader technology services industry, which includes GCCs, has helped offset losses by adding hundreds of thousands of new roles, pushing the rest of the technology services industry, including GCCs, to about 4.4 million.