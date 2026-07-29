Goldman Sachs: generative AI might automate 8-12% non-agricultural jobs India
A new Goldman Sachs report says generative AI might automate 8% to 12% of non-agricultural jobs in India.
But before you panic, the study also points out that generative AI could actually make almost half the workforce more productive.
Instead of mass layoffs, most changes will mean people shifting roles, especially since hands-on jobs like construction and machine operation are likely to see steady or even increased demand.
Education media and financial services affected
Jobs in education, media, and financial services are most likely to feel the impact, with up to 17% of all non-agricultural tasks potentially automated across the economy.
Clerical support staff and sales workers are especially vulnerable: think routine work like compliance checks being handled by AI instead.
Still, the report suggests this tech wave is more about job evolution than elimination.