Global oil market to see surplus in 2027: Goldman Sachs
What's the story
Goldman Sachs has predicted a potential surplus in the global oil market starting in 2027. The investment bank's analysts, including Daan Struyven, expect crude supply to exceed end-use demand by two million barrels per day during this period. This oversupply could lead to lower oil prices, even with existing supply risks from geopolitical tensions.
Price predictions
Brent crude futures to average $88 per barrel next year
Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude futures to average $88 per barrel next year.
The investment bank also predicts a decline in prices toward the end of 2027, with Brent crude futures easing to $78.
This forecast indicates a gradual normalization of the risk premium on oil prices, which could grow downward pressure as supply outpaces consumption despite continued geopolitical uncertainty.
Market resilience
US-Iran war's impact on oil market
The global oil market has been volatile this year due to the US-Iran war, which initially disrupted regional production and shipments.
However, producers have adapted by using alternative export routes and restoring flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Goldman Sachs's base case assumes that Middle Eastern supply will rise above its 2025 average, supported by measures such as ship-to-ship transfers and pipeline additions while production growth elsewhere stalls.
Demand concerns
China's oil demand may not support prices
Goldman Sachs also predicts that China's oil demand, which has been weak in road-fuel consumption, will not provide significant support to prices.
The analysts estimate that this weakness will weigh on Chinese oil demand by some 400,000 barrels per day.
They further estimate that China's total oil demand peaked in 2025, raising concerns about the strength of global consumption growth.