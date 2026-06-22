Goldman Sachs: India on track becoming major data center hub
Business
India is on track to become a major data center hub, driven by booming demand for AI and its prime location near West Asia, says Goldman Sachs.
Alongside Japan and the Philippines, India stands out for its engineering talent and strategic advantages, while others rely more on government support or relaxed rules.
Data center operators use treated wastewater
With AI workloads rising fast, customers are reserving custom infrastructure early and pushing for quicker build times.
Despite hurdles like power shortages and stricter regulations, operators in cities like Mumbai are getting creative, using treated wastewater to boost efficiency and turning to modular designs so they can deliver faster.