Goldman Sachs: Indian workers unlikely to lose jobs to AI
Business
Good news for India: most workers here aren't likely to lose their jobs to AI anytime soon.
According to Santanu Sengupta from Goldman Sachs, around 40% of people work in construction and retail, which aren't affected by AI right now.
Still, some service jobs in IT, telecom, and call centers could be at risk as technology gets smarter.
Santanu Sengupta advises slow AI rollout
On the bright side, AI could actually help boost productivity in fields like finance, healthcare, and education.
Sengupta believes rolling out AI slowly is key so people can adapt without too much disruption.
Despite global challenges, India's economy is holding strong with high demand and steady inflation within RBI's target range.