Goldman Sachs keeps Kathryn Ruemmler as adviser after DOJ emails Business Jun 08, 2026

Goldman Sachs is sticking with Kathryn Ruemmler as an adviser, even though she recently resigned over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

CEO David Solomon personally asked her to stay, changing the plan for her retirement at the end of June.

This decision follows newly released emails from the Justice Department showing Epstein arranged gifts for Ruemmler and they had years of close contact.