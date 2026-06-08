Goldman Sachs keeps Kathryn Ruemmler as adviser after DOJ emails
Goldman Sachs is sticking with Kathryn Ruemmler as an adviser, even though she recently resigned over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
CEO David Solomon personally asked her to stay, changing the plan for her retirement at the end of June.
This decision follows newly released emails from the Justice Department showing Epstein arranged gifts for Ruemmler and they had years of close contact.
Goldman interim general counsel Michael Bosworth
Ruemmler says their relationship was strictly professional, based on her legal work, and insists she had no idea about Epstein's crimes.
Still, her exit stirred up concerns inside Goldman about reputation risks.
Michael Bosworth will step in as interim general counsel starting in July while the bank searches for a permanent replacement.
Goldman has declined further comment on the situation.