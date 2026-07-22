Goldman Sachs launches private markets platform for wealthy investors
Business
Goldman Sachs just rolled out a new private markets platform aimed at giving wealthy investors early access to high-growth startups (think companies in hot areas like AI) before they hit the stock market.
The move, led by Matt Doherty, comes as more affluent clients are looking for fresh ways to invest beyond traditional stocks.
Goldman expands alternatives with revamped team
The platform is part of Goldman's push into alternative investments, letting clients put money into private companies through a revamped team that combines expertise from different parts of the bank.
This launch follows a strong quarter for Goldman, with profits boosted by deal-making and trading.
The new offering is set to give its wealthiest clients even more investment options in fast-growing sectors.