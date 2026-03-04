Goldman Sachs lawyer to testify about ties to Epstein
Kathryn Ruemmler, the outgoing general counsel at Goldman Sachs and former Obama White House counsel, has been called to testify before Congress about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
She joined Goldman in 2020 after disclosing past professional connections to Epstein, and recently announced her resignation as questions about their ties grew.
Testimony could shed light on Epstein's network
Newly released Justice Department documents show Ruemmler got career advice—and luxury gifts—from Epstein, and Epstein called her the night he was arrested.
Her upcoming testimony could reveal how deeply Epstein was connected to powerful circles, raising fresh concerns about influence and accountability on Wall Street and beyond.