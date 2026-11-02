Goldman Sachs limits access to advanced AI tools to engineers
Goldman Sachs just limited access to advanced AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code and Microsoft's GitHub; now only the bank's engineering team, except for strats, can use them.
Bankers and traders had been using these tools for things like tracking trades and building market models, but the bank decided to pull back over concerns about productivity and security risks.
Traders frustrated as Goldman backs AI
Some traders are reportedly frustrated since they found the AI tools genuinely helpful.
This isn't the first time Goldman has set these kinds of limits: the bank did something similar in Hong Kong earlier this year.
Still, the bank is far from anti-AI: the bank is actually leading Anthropic's IPO and teaming up with NVIDIA on major deals, showing they're still betting big on artificial intelligence behind the scenes.