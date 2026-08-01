Goldman Sachs: Neocloud providers and governments accelerate AI infrastructure
AI infrastructure is getting a major boost, and it's not just the usual tech giants leading the way.
According to Goldman Sachs, more companies and even governments are jumping in, thanks to growing business demand and new support from neocloud providers.
This is speeding up global progress in how powerful and available AI tech can be.
Global investments and corporate AI adoption
Neocloud providers are rolling out programs to make high-powered computing easier to access, while big projects like Meta teaming up with BlackRock for a massive Texas data center and Sharon AI's billion-dollar investment in New Zealand show how fast things are scaling up.
Countries like Saudi Arabia, Croatia, and Indonesia are launching their own AI initiatives too.
Even brands you know, like Starbucks developing AI-powered tools for inventory or Revolut fighting fraud, are making AI part of everyday business.