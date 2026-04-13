Goldman Sachs posts quarterly profit jump amid deal-making, record equities

Goldman investment banking fees surge 48%

Equities trading revenue hit an all-time high at $5.33 billion (up 27%), though fixed income and commodities dipped 10%.

Investment banking fees surged 48%, boosted by huge mergers like Unilever's planned merger of its food business with McCormick to create a $65 billion company.

Goldman also led the M and A market and is set to play a key role in SpaceX's upcoming IPO.

CEO David Solomon summed it up: "The geopolitical landscape remains very complex - so disciplined risk management must remain core to how we operate,"