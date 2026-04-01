Goldman Sachs posts strong Q1 but shares fall nearly 2%

Goldman Sachs loan-loss provisions surged

Goldman's asset and wealth management also came up short by $140 million, and its loan-loss provisions more than doubled, hinting at some stress behind the scenes.

CEO David Solomon pointed out that dealmaking stayed solid even with global risks looming, and equities trading hit a record high.

Meanwhile, competitors like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America saw their shares edge up a bit, helping keep the broader financial market steady despite Goldman's slip.