Goldman Sachs predicts gold at $5,400 an ounce in 2026 Business Mar 31, 2026

Goldman Sachs is betting big on gold, predicting the price will jump to $5,400 an ounce by 2026.

Right now, gold sits at $4,572 per ounce after a small bump up, but it's coming off its sharpest monthly drop since 2008, thanks to inflation worries, shifting US interest rates, and global tensions like the Iran conflict.