Goldman Sachs predicts Indian rupee around 94 per US dollar
Goldman Sachs thinks the Indian rupee will settle around 94 per US dollar in the next quarter.
This bounce-back follows more than 3.7% recovery from the record low of 96.96 hit in late May, thanks in large part to the Reserve Bank of India stepping in to support the currency.
Foreign investment helped drive rupee recovery
A big reason for this recovery? Strong foreign investment flowing into India, especially after global investors shifted away from AI stocks last October.
Sunil Koul, head EM equity strategist, Goldman Sachs, pointed out that India stood out among emerging markets for attracting fresh capital.
Looking ahead, Goldman expects the rupee to stay fairly stable for now but gradually weaken toward 96 by late 2027.