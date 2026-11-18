Inflation is set to rise: headline inflation could hit 5.7% in 2027 (up from 4.6%), and food prices might jump even more, possibly due to El Nino messing with crops.

At the same time, economic growth may slow down a bit next year as earlier government boosts fade out.

On the upside, new pay hikes for government employees and pre-election cash transfers could help keep people spending and soften some of that slowdown.