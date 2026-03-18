Goldman Sachs predicts rupee could hit 95 per dollar Business Mar 18, 2026

Goldman Sachs thinks the rupee might slip to 95 per US dollar in the next year, mainly because of ongoing tensions in Iran.

Right now, it is at 92.44 per US dollar.

This expected dip ties back to India's growing current account deficit and could push the RBI to tighten its policies if inflation heats up.