Goldman Sachs Q2 profit soars 78% to $6.6 billion

CEO David Solomon said, "Momentum has accelerated throughout our businesses," with big wins from AI-driven fundraising, active markets, and major deals like a SpaceX transaction and Alphabet's share sale.

Equities trading saw its third straight record quarter, and investment banking revenue reached its best level since 2021.

Goldman now leads the global M&A market, advising over $1 trillion in deals this year, and Solomon says they're optimistic about keeping up this momentum.