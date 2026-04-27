Goldman Sachs raises Brent to $90 per barrel late 2026

Persian Gulf output down 14.5m bpd

With the Strait closed, crude output from the Persian Gulf has dropped by 14.5 million barrels a day, leading to what Goldman calls a 9.6 million-barrel daily deficit this quarter.

Morgan Stanley is even more cautious, keeping its price outlook at $110 per barrel for the current quarter, $100 for the third quarter, and $90 for the fourth quarter.

These higher oil prices could make global inflation worse and slow down economic growth, something everyone might feel at the pump or in their wallets soon.