Goldman Sachs raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% in 2026
Business
Goldman Sachs now expects India's economy to grow by 6.9% in 2026, thanks to a new US-India trade agreement that just dropped tariffs on Indian exports.
The US, led by President Trump, cut its tariffs from 25% to 18%, and the agreement includes sector-specific tariff reductions.
Current account deficit trimmed to just 0.8% of GDP
India's making moves too—seeking to deepen trade ties with the US.
Goldman also trimmed its estimate for India's current account deficit (now at just 0.8% of GDP), showing confidence in the country's economic outlook.
Bonus: the Indian Rupee is having a great run among emerging market currencies right now.