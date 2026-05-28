Goldman Sachs raises S&P 500 target to 8,000 by 2026
Business
Goldman Sachs is feeling confident about the future of US stocks, bumping its S&P 500 target up to 8,000 by the end of 2026, higher than its last estimate.
The big reason? Strong company earnings and continued investment in artificial intelligence.
Even with inflation and global tensions in the mix, Goldman thinks US equities can handle it.
Goldman Sachs: AI lifts S&P EPS
Goldman expects earnings per share for the S&P 500 to hit $340 in 2026 and $385 in 2027, thanks in part to growth from tech and semiconductor companies riding the AI wave.
Nearly half of this year's earnings growth is coming from these sectors, showing just how much AI is shaping Wall Street's outlook.