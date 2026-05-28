Goldman Sachs raises S&P 500 target to 8,000 by 2026 Business May 28, 2026

Goldman Sachs is feeling confident about the future of US stocks, bumping its S&P 500 target up to 8,000 by the end of 2026, higher than its last estimate.

The big reason? Strong company earnings and continued investment in artificial intelligence.

Even with inflation and global tensions in the mix, Goldman thinks US equities can handle it.