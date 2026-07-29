Goldman Sachs report says AI will reshape work in India

AI is set to shake up the way people work in India, with a new Goldman Sachs report saying it could automate 9% to 17% of tasks in non-agricultural jobs.

The study, out today, also predicts that nearly half of these roles (about 42% to 48%) will actually get a boost from AI, making workers more productive.

Only about 8% to 12% of jobs face a real risk of being fully replaced.