Goldman Sachs report says AI will reshape work in India
AI is set to shake up the way people work in India, with a new Goldman Sachs report saying it could automate 9% to 17% of tasks in non-agricultural jobs.
The study, out today, also predicts that nearly half of these roles (about 42% to 48%) will actually get a boost from AI, making workers more productive.
Only about 8% to 12% of jobs face a real risk of being fully replaced.
Education, healthcare and finance most affected
The impact depends on what kind of work you do.
Sectors like education, healthcare, finance, media, and professional services will see the most change since they rely heavily on information and decision-making: prime territory for AI support or automation.
Jobs in construction, manufacturing, and mining are less affected because they're more hands-on and physical.
Overall, expect these changes to roll out gradually over the next decade.