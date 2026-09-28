Goldman Sachs says 42 Indian AI stocks rose about 60%
While most of the stock market has been struggling, companies tied to AI infrastructure in India are having a moment.
Goldman Sachs said the 42 "AI enablers," including Adani Green Energy, Tata Power and Cummins India, were up about 60% on average since 1 January.
Goldman Sachs listed 42 "AI enablers" across power infrastructure, data-centre hardware, semiconductors and other parts of the supply chain.
India data centers attract over $250B
A huge reason for this surge is the rapid growth of India's data center industry.
Just in the past year, India attracted more than $250 billion in investments over the past 12 months from companies including Amazon and Reliance.
All this expansion means more need for power and tech equipment, which is great news for Indian companies working behind the scenes to keep AI running strong.