Goldman Sachs says 42 Indian AI stocks rose about 60%

While most of the stock market has been struggling, companies tied to AI infrastructure in India are having a moment.

Goldman Sachs said the 42 "AI enablers," including Adani Green Energy, Tata Power and Cummins India, were up about 60% on average since 1 January.

Goldman Sachs listed 42 "AI enablers" across power infrastructure, data-centre hardware, semiconductors and other parts of the supply chain.