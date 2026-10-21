Goldman Sachs sees $50B-$100B gain in India's listed AI market
Big news for India's tech scene: Goldman Sachs says India's listed AI market could gain an additional $50 billion to $100 billion in market capitalisation over the next two to five years, thanks to a wave of IPOs from private AI companies.
Goldman Sachs estimates that 25-50% of these 71 companies could go public over the next two to five years, currently valued at $54 billion, and might end up being worth four times as much.
Indian AI funding reaches $5B
Funding for Indian AI startups has shot up fast, from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $5 billion in 2025, and it's not slowing down.
By 2026, AI could make up 20% of all private equity investment here.
Plus, these upcoming IPOs aren't just about infrastructure; they're set to shake things up in areas like data management, enterprise AI services, and healthcare AI too.