Goldman Sachs sees $50B-$100B gain in India's listed AI market

Big news for India's tech scene: Goldman Sachs says India's listed AI market could gain an additional $50 billion to $100 billion in market capitalisation over the next two to five years, thanks to a wave of IPOs from private AI companies.

Goldman Sachs estimates that 25-50% of these 71 companies could go public over the next two to five years, currently valued at $54 billion, and might end up being worth four times as much.