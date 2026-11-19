Goldman Sachs sees up to 24% returns, TOPIX to lead
Goldman Sachs thinks global stock markets could see a solid comeback by 2027, with possible returns as high as 24%.
Japan's TOPIX index is expected to lead the way.
Even though corporate earnings might not grow as fast, factors like cooling inflation and lower oil prices should help keep stocks attractive.
Their advice? Stick with companies that have steady earnings to ride out any market ups and downs.
Goldman Sachs: 16% S&P500, stable sectors
Goldman sees a 16% return for the S&P 500 and highlights US tech giants, power companies, and Korean chipmakers as good bets.
They're also into utilities, telecom, and health care, sectors that tend to do well when bond yields drop.
Even with slower growth in 2027, they believe there are smart moves to make if you focus on stability in today's shifting market.