Goldman Sachs sees US Fed raising rates again in March
Goldman Sachs thinks the US Federal Reserve will bump up interest rates again in March, thanks to inflation staying higher than expected for three months straight.
This is a shift from their earlier call that rate hikes would end by December.
Goldman pushes cuts to Dec 2027
October's inflation spike, driven by pricier oil and more spending, has markets bracing for a rate hike as soon as December.
Because of this, Goldman has also pushed its prediction for when rates might finally drop all the way to December 2027, showing just how sticky inflation is proving to be.