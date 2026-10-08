Goldman Sachs to grant over $500 million in special equity awards
Business
Goldman Sachs is set to award more than $500 million in special equity awards to its top brass, recognizing the bank's strong run over the last five years.
These hefty rewards, first granted back in 2021, are expected to be finalized by October 2026 and highlight just how well Goldman has performed compared to its rivals.
David Solomon among about 20 beneficiaries
About 20 senior leaders will benefit, with CEO David Solomon reportedly set to receive more than $100 million.
President John Waldron, Solomon's likely successor, and executives Ashok Varadhan, Dan Dees, and Marc Nachmann are also on the list.
The idea is to keep top talent around and tie their pay to long-term success, right as Goldman gears up for its next earnings report.