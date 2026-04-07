Goldman Sachs warns copper prices could fall amid Iran conflict

Goldman Sachs trims 2026 copper forecast

The bank just lowered its 2026 price forecast for copper from $12,850 to $12,650 per ton.

Right now, copper sits at around $12,400 on the London Metal Exchange.

With no quick end in sight to the tensions, experts say higher energy prices and slower global growth could drag prices down further, plus usual strategies like stockpiling may not be enough to steady things if uncertainty continues.