Goldman Sachs will deploy AI agents, John Waldron stresses productivity

Goldman Sachs's digital factory automates tasks

These new tools will handle things like summarizing earnings calls, drafting pitchbooks, and organizing data for faster decisions and better client service.

Waldron called it building a "digital factory floor" to make work smoother across the company.

While Goldman's own research says AI could impact millions of jobs globally, Waldron stressed that recent layoffs are more about post-COVID-19 changes than AI taking over.