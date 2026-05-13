Goldman Sachs will deploy AI agents, John Waldron stresses productivity
Business
Goldman Sachs just announced it's rolling out generative AI "digital agents" to help automate its workflow.
President John Waldron compared this shift to how robots changed factories, but reassured that the focus is on boosting productivity and cutting costs, not mass layoffs.
Goldman Sachs's digital factory automates tasks
These new tools will handle things like summarizing earnings calls, drafting pitchbooks, and organizing data for faster decisions and better client service.
Waldron called it building a "digital factory floor" to make work smoother across the company.
While Goldman's own research says AI could impact millions of jobs globally, Waldron stressed that recent layoffs are more about post-COVID-19 changes than AI taking over.