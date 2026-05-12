Goldman Sachs's Nikhil Bhandari warns of supply crunch by 2027 Business May 12, 2026

Global energy markets are bracing for a supply crunch because oil companies haven't been investing enough in new production or refineries.

According to Goldman Sachs's Nikhil Bhandari, non-OPEC oil supply growth is set to slow sharply by the end of 2026 / starting in 2027 as reserves run low and big projects wrap up.

He also pointed out that refinery closures are outpacing new builds, making it even harder to keep up with demand.