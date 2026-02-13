Goldman Sachs's top lawyer quits over Epstein email controversy

Ruemmler defended her email's content, saying it was taken out of context

Ruemmler's email has drawn fire for minimizing the federal investigation into Epstein, which involved child sex trafficking charges and FBI involvement.

A spokeswoman said she knew Epstein when she was a criminal defense attorney and shared a client with him, but Ruemmler says she didn't represent him.

Ruemmler later expressed regret about her connection to Epstein and maintains she didn't know about his crimes.